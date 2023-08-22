Taliban executed over 200 former officials, military in Afghanistan since 2021 — UN report

DUBAI, August 22. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has carried out more than 200 executions of former officials and military personnel without trial since seizing power in Afghanistan in 2021, according to a report of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"UNAMA documented an increase in civilian harm resulting from attacks on places of worship after the Taliban takeover, causing 1,218 civilian casualties (368 killed, 850 wounded) between August 15, 2021 and May 30, 202," the report posted on the mission’s website said.

According to the mission, the civilian casualties included individuals subject to arbitrary arrest, detention, torture and ill-treatment due to their association with the former government and security forces. UNAMA pointed out that such persecution took place despite the Taliban's de facto general amnesty for former government officials and military personnel.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US announced its decision to withdraw its forces in the spring of 2021. On August 15, 2021, the radicals entered Kabul without a fight, and on September 7 they announced the composition of the interim government, whose legitimacy has not yet been recognized by any country.