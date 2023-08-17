Man parachutes off Eiffel Tower

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. The police have detained a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, the BFMTV channel reported.

According to it, the man, an experienced climber, climbed the tower about 05:40 a.m. (06:40 a.m. Moscow time) and jumped off about 07:00 a.m. (08:00 a.m. Moscow time), using a special parachute designated for relatively low altitudes.

The paratrooper was detained after landing due to socially dangerous behavior. That said, his actions did not result in any harm.

According to the TV channel, the incident caused an "insignificant delay" in opening the Eiffel Tower to visitors.

Last week, the tower was evacuated twice due to bomb threats. Both times it was a false alarm and search is underway for perpetrators. Another incident occurred on Monday when security guards discovered two inebriated American tourists asleep on one of the tower’s landings.

The Eiffel Tower is one of Paris’ main symbols, built on the Champ de Mars for the 1889 World’s Fair. After a new antenna was installed on top of the tower in 2022, its total height came to 330 meters. The landmark is visited by about 7 mln tourists annually.