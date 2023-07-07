Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 0.5 percentage points in one week, reaching 78.1%, according to a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Friday.

The survey was conducted from June 26 to July 2 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 78.1% of those polled answered positively (-0.5 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work over this time has dropped by 0.1 percentage points and is at 74.7%," the report noted.

The Russian government’s work was approved by 49.8% of the respondents (-0.3 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors were approved by 50.6% of those polled (-1.1 percentage points over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 59.4% of the respondents (-1.5 percentage points over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia’s parliamentary factions. Thus, 33.5% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+2.2 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 30.5% (-1.1 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 7.1% (-0.5 percentage points over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 18.1% (+1.7 percentage points per week).

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39% (+1.1 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 9.4% (-1 percentage point over the week). The New People party’s figures came to 4.1% (-0.2 percentage points over one week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 9% (-0.2 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5% (-0.6 percentage points over the week).