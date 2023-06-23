Russia’s sanitary watchdog monitoring natural plague outbreak in areas bordering Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Friday that it is keeping a close eye on the situation around natural plague outbreaks in Mongolia, especially at border areas.

"Numerous media reports say that there are natural plague outbreaks. <…> Rospotrebnadzor is closely monitoring the situation of plague outbreaks in territories bordering Russia," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the watchdog, no cases of plague involving humans have been registered in Russia since 2017 thanks to efficient preventive measures. "Specialists carry out regular preventive measures, which include vaccination of people living in territories of natural outbreaks, and strict controls on transmitters of this dangerous disease," it said.

Along with Mongolia, a serious plague situation is currently reported in the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and a number of other countries. "It is worth noting that Rospotrebnadzor’s research institutes have been closely cooperating with Mongolian colleagues for many years to study and monitor natural outbreaks, and take preventive measures. Joint expeditions are organized, testing systems and equipment for laboratory research are being provided," the watchdog said.

According to earlier reports, 137 natural outbreaks of plague have been detected in Mongolia, including at the border with Russia and China. The closest outbreaks of bubonic plague to Russia are located in Mongolia’s Uvs aimag (province), which borders Russia’s Republic of Tuva. The latest expedition to Uvs was organized in 2022 when Russian and Mongolian epidemiologists saw increased activity in outbreaks.

Plague is a bacterial disease endemic to Mongolia. It primarily affects wild rodents and is spread from one rodent to another by fleas. Humans can catch the disease through flea bites or by eating infected meat.