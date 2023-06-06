Oil leaks into Dnieper River after Kakhovka HPP collapse

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. At least 150 metric tons of oil leaked into the Dnieper River’s waters as a result of the Kakhovka hydropower plant dam rupture, according to information posted on the website of the Ukrainian president.

"Members of NSDC [the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - TASS] were informed that at least 150 metric tons of engine oil spilled into the Dnieper and there is a risk of a further leak of more than 300 metric tons," the release reads.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.

The Kakhovka HPP explosion was an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.