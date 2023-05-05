Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin amounts to almost 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from April 24 to 30 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 79.8% of respondents answered positively (-0.3% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's remained unchanged over the week and stood at 77.2%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 51.5% (-1%) and 55% (+0.7%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 64% of respondents (+1% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 33.7% of respondents (+0.7%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32.6% (+2.1%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 15.2% (no changes), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 8.2% (+0.4%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39% (+1.4%), with the CPRF supported by 10.2% (-0.5%). The LDPR got 9.3% (-0.2%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.6% (-0.1% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.3% (-0.3% over the week).