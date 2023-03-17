Level of Russians’ trust in Vladimir Putin stands at almost 80% — poll

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The level of people’s trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 0.3% and currently stands at 79.7%, says a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) poll published on Friday.

The poll took place between March 6 and 12 and covered 1,600 adult Russians.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 79.7% of respondents answered in the affirmative (a 0.3% decrease in 7 days), the level of approval of the President’s work decreased by 0.7% and currently stands at 76%," the poll says.

A total of 51.7% of respondents approved of the Russian government’s work (a 0.4% decrease), while 54% of respondents approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 0.7% increase). A total of 62.4% of respondents stated their trust in Mishustin (a 0.6% increase).

The respondents also gave their opinions about the heads of parliamentary factions. Thus, head of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys trust of 34.6% of respondents (a 0.4% increase), head of the ‘Just Russia - For Truth’ Party Sergey Mironov is trusted by 31.2% of respondents (a 2.5% decrease), Liberal Democratic Party of Russia leader Leonid Slutsky - 15.4% (a 1.5% decrease), and leader of the ‘New People’ Party Alexey Nechayev enjoys trust of 8% of respondents (a 0.7% increase).

The level of support for the United Russia political party stands at 39.5% (a 0.7% increase), the Communist Party - 10.6% (a 0.3% increase), the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia - 8.4% (a 0.3% decrease), the ‘Just Russia - For Truth’ - 5.6% (a 0.3% increase), the New People - 4.8% (a 0.4% increase).