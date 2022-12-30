Poll reveals Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has moved up by 0.4 percentage points to 78.5% in the past week, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.5% of the respondents answered positively (0.4 p.p. over the week)," the pollster noted as it published the results of a survey conducted from December 19 to December 25 among 1,600 Russian respondents aged over 18.

The poll's figures for the Russian government and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin were positive, standing at 49.7% (+1.1 p.p.) and 52.4% (+1.3 p.p.), respectively, the report said. Mishustin was trusted by 61.3% of respondents (+1.7 p.p. over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov earned the trust of 34.2% of the respondents (+2.1 p.p.), Sergey Mironov, who chairs A Just Russia - For Truth, enjoyed the support of 31.1% of those surveyed (+2.4 p.p.), the leader of The New People party, Alexey Nechayev, garnered 8.4% (-0.4 p.p.) and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 15% (-2.0 p.p.).