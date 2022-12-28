Energy infrastructure being built up in new Russian regions — official

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. About 5,000 facilities have been repaired or built in Russia’s new regions, including 3,500 power facilities, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Rossiya-24 television on Wednesday.

"We have reinstalled some 3,500 power facilities - power transmission lines, street lights, - and we have built gas links and gas bridges. We have also built a large number of water links because access to some water reserves was blocked amid the fighting," Khusnullin specified. A total of some 5,000 utilities have been built or repaired in the new regions, he reported.

Since late May, road construction projects have been running in the new regions, with 575 kilometers of roads built or improved against the initial goal of 500 kilometers, the Russian government official said. In all, 5 million square meters of new asphalt has been laid in the new regions, he said.

Khusnullin praised road maintenance teams for their courage and excellent work amid the risks as he said many roads had to be cleared of mines first.