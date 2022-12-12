Kremlin’s choice New Year’s tree cut down outside Moscow

VOLOKOLAMSK/Moscow Region/, December 12. /TASS/. Russia’s main New Year’s tree was felled in the Moscow Region on Monday and will be delivered to the Kremlin on December 14 in the afternoon, a TASS correspondent reported.

This year’s pick was a fir tree in a village near Volokolamsk, to the northwest of Moscow, the press service of the presidential property department said. The spruce is 95 years old and is 27 meters tall, and the span of its lower branches is some ten meters. In addition, the diameter of its trunk is 56 centimeters.

The future Kremlin tree was found during a school forestry class. The forester and pupils noticed a beautiful tall tree and decided to measure its features, which as it turned out, fitted "the Kremlin’s standards." Now the pupils plan to grow seedlings from the fir tree’s cones and plant them near the school.

A concert was organized for all those willing to watch the tree cutting ceremony. "In the run-up to the New Year, when the fir tree is a must-have, the best spruce was chosen on our territory, according to specialists. Of course, we are proud and honored, especially since this tree was found by our young foresters, who attend forestry class," said the head of the Volokolamsk city district, Mikhail Sylka.

The perfect tree should be around 100 years of age, have a dark green hue, and be without any broken and dry branches. Another essential condition is that there should be direct access to the tree and nearby grounds to use for its transport to Moscow, explained Sergey Shiman who heads the Volokolamsk branch of a forestry organization.

This is not the first time when Volokolamsk served as the hometown of Russia’s main New Year’s tree. Eleven years ago, a festive tree was selected and cut down there.