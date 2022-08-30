Only 15% of Russians are against foreign brand renaming

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Only 15% of participants in a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) spoke out against the practice of changing the names of foreign companies continuing their business in Russia or those brands that decided to leave Russia by their new owners, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

"Most Russians (43%) approve of such practices, with a little less (39%) being neutral. And only every seventh respondent (15%) is opposed to such changes on the Russian market," the report says.

However, a mere 11% of respondents believe the quality of products has improved after the change of ownership, while almost a third of those surveyed (30%) noted a deterioration in quality.

Many foreign companies have sold their Russian businesses and new brands have emerged instead. For example, McDonald's was renamed ‘Vkusno I Tochka’ and Starbucks is now called ‘Stars Coffee’, and a number of clothing brands changed their names as well.

The VTsIOM-Online All-Russian Internet poll was conducted on August 20-23 among 5,000 Russians of ages 18 and above.