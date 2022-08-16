Telegram fined for refusal to delete bot with Russian military data

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The court in Moscow fined Telegram messenger 4 mln rubles ($65,200) due to the refusal to delete a bot disclosing personal details of Russian military participating in the special operation in Ukraine, TASS reports from the court room of the Justice of the Peace Section No. 422.

"The court ruled to recognize Telegram as liable under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (failure of the website owner to remove information in case the duty to remove such information is provided by Russian laws) and assessed the penalty of 4 mln rubles," Judge Timur Vakhrameev said.

Representatives of the messenger did not appear in court, although they had been notified about the meeting date.

Telegram was repeatedly penalized earlier for the refusal to delete the prohibited content.