Ban on Russian culture senseless, literature, science, art inseparable — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. It is senseless to ban the Russian culture and impossible to split literature, art and science, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

In an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, the politician asserted that the Russian culture "is inseparable from the Ukrainian one, the European, global one. It is senseless to ‘forbid’ it."

Medvedev asserted that literature, science and art are "our shared wealth where we all turn for strength and creative energy, regardless of nationality, income or views.".