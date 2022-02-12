Austrian economic union urges Health Ministry to recognize Sputnik V

VIENNA, February 12. /TASS/. The Austrian Economic Union on Friday urged Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein to recognize Sputnik V vaccination certificates, otherwise the country may face labor shortages.

The health ministry of Austria has so far failed to add Sputnik V to its list of recognized vaccines, which can be administered in order to comply with the mandatory vaccination law. The list includes two Chinese and three Indian vaccines, although they, just like Sputnik V, have not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The Austrian Economic Union warned that the move would affect thousands of migrant workers, mostly from Hungary, Romania and Poland, including almost 34,000 people employed in the travel sector, as well as 11,000 nursing sector workers, 4,000 agriculture workers and 25,000 construction workers.

Austrian lawmaker Kurt Egger, who heads the union, said foreign workers were facing problems in the country due to the need to constantly prove their negative COVID-19 status.

"This situation makes work in Austria unattractive and aggravates the labor shortage problem," he said, adding that the 18,000 jobs remained vacant in the country’s healthcare sector, 29,000 - in construction industry and 25,000 - in tourism.

"In order not to make the labor shortage even worse, we need to make things easier for foreign workers instead of complicating them even further. Health Minister Muckstein should take measures and recognize Sputnik V," Egger said.

The law on mandatory vaccination of all adults older than 18 against COVID-19 is to come into effect in Austria in early February. This measure will not apply to pregnant woman, those who recovered from COVID-19 less than six months ago and those who have medical clearance. The application the new legislation while the country's Health Ministry refuses to acknowledge the certificates of those vaccinated with Sputnik V, may create new obstacles for bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Monday.

Russia’s Sputnik V has not yet been granted authorization by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union. EU countries using the Sputnik V vaccine, such as Hungary, have the right to issue EU Digital COVID Certificates for this vaccine but other member nations can either accept these documents or not at their discretion.