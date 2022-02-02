Participation in ‘Columbine’ movement may result in life sentence — Prosecutor General

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS /. Russian Prosecutor General’s Office warned that participation in the "Columbine" movement, which the Supreme Court declared a terror group Wednesday, carries a penalty up to a lifetime in prison.
"Participation or organization of a terrorist organization carries a criminal penalty up to life sentence," the Prosecutor General’s Office press service told journalists Wednesday.
On February 2, the Supreme Court of Russia reviewed the Prosecutor General’s request to recognize the "Columbine" movement as a terror group. The request was fully satisfied, the organization was banned in Russia.