Over 176,000 foreigners banned from entering Russia in 2021 — interior ministry

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Internal Affairs Ministry banned over 176,000 foreigners from entering the country last year, which is almost 13,000 fewer than in 2020, according to the migration department’s data available to TASS.

"From January to December 2021, there were some 176,333 submissions registered to prohibit foreign citizens and stateless persons from entering Russia," according to the documents. Meanwhile, for the same period in 2020, the figure was 189,448.

The Russian interior ministry previously revealed that among the main reasons for banning entry were the violation of the terms of temporary stay and illegal labor activity. In most cases, it refers to foreigners from neighboring countries arriving visa-free.