Russia calls for investigating indiscriminate deaths of women during conflicts — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 18. /TASS/. Russia thinks it inadmissible to try to justify the death of women in the indiscriminate use of force by the inevitability of collateral losses, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"Of serious concern are cases of the death and wounds of women, including as a result of indiscriminate or excessive use of force," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to Polyansky, Russia considers it "inadmissible to turn a blind eye to such crimes or justify them by the inevitability of the so-called collateral losses."

"Such crimes must be investigated and those responsible must be punished," he stressed.