Google, Facebook and WhatsApp paid fines for violations of Russian laws

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Google, Facebook (now Meta Platforms) and WhatsApp paid fines amounting to 22 mln rubles ($295,200) for violation of laws on localization of Russians’ personal data on the territory of Russia, press service of the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications told TASS on Wednesday.

"Google, WhatsApp and Facebook paid fines prescribed by the court amounting to 22 mln rubles. Twitter did not pay the fine," the press service said.

In 2021, the Tagansky District Court of Moscow considered administrative protocols prepared by the Russian regulator in respect of Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Google that failed to localize databases of Russian users on the Russian territory.

According to Russian legislation, operators of personal data must ensure recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, updating, changes and retrieval of personal data of Russian nationals with the use of databases located on the country’s territory. Fines are imposed for violation of laws in respect of databases localization.