Putin extends separate New Year greetings to those ‘on alert’

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended separate New Year greetings in his address to everyone ‘on alert’ - to medical workers, servicemen and law enforcement personnel.

"I would like to separately extend New Year greetings to those performing their professional military duty now, rescuing and taking care of patients, staying on alert and keeping order," the President said.

The work is not interrupted on transport arteries, at certain production facilities and in vital services, the head of state said. "Hundreds of thousands of our citizens are working in these spheres. Thank you for the labor, responsible and important for the country and the society," Putin added.