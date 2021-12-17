Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron strain - minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrates a high virus-neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, especially among those revaccinated with Sputnik Light, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates a good virus-neutralizing activity against the Omicron strain, especially among patients who were revaccinated with Sputnik Light," he said.

According to preliminary data of the study of antibody activity against the new strain, the decrease in the virus-neutralizing antibody titers in patients vaccinated with Sputnik V and revaccinated with Sputnik Light is not critical, he said.

"Amid the spread of new strains, timely vaccination plays a very important role in terms of the development of effective protection. The Omicron strain has a lot of mutations and is more transmittable," he added.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." To date, this variant has been identified in 80 world nations, including Russia, which has reported 25 such cases. According to experts, the new variant is more transmittable than other variants.