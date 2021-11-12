Parliament to discuss expediency of government-initiated bills on QR codes

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s parliament will discuss the expediency of the anti-coronavirus measures suggested by the government in the bills on the use of QR codes nationwide, Andrei Klishas, chairman of the constitutional legislation committee of Russia’s Federal Council, or upper parliament house, told TASS on Friday.

"The expediency of these measures are subject to discussion by parliament," he said.

Earlier in the day, the government submitted to the State Duma, or low parliament house, bills on the use of QR codes on transport and in public places. The measure is supposed to be in force until June 1, 2022 and will not apply to pharmacies, food stores and trading outlets selling articles of daily necessity. The final decision on the use of QR codes and the list of places where they will be needed will be up to regional authorities.