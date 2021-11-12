Leaders of APEC economies to join forces for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

SYDNEY, November 12. /TASS/. The economic leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will continue joint work to support equitable access to vaccines against the new coronavirus globally, according to the leader’s declaration adopted at the APEC summit that was held on Friday under the chairmanship of New Zealand.

‘’APEC members will continue work to support global efforts to share vaccines equitably and expand vaccine manufacture and supply,’’ the declaration said. The economic leaders also agreed to support the ‘’voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms’’ and facilitate trade in COVID-19 vaccines among states.

The APEC economic leaders agreed to work to voluntarily reduce the cost of COVID-19 vaccines.

‘’We are strengthening our health systems to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats,’’ the declaration said. ‘’We support deeper regional and international collaboration on COVID-19.’’

APEC includes 19 countries, including the 12 founding states: Australia; Brunei; Indonesia; Canada; Malaysia; New Zealand; Singapore; the US, Thailand; The Philippines; Republic of Korea; Japan as well as China (joined in 1991); Mexico and Papua New Guinea (1993); Chile (1994); Russia, Vietnam and Peru (1998). In 1991, two Chinese territories - Hong Kong and Taiwan - became members. Given that members are not only states but also territories, APEC members are called ‘’economies.’’

APEC accounts for 57% of global GDP and 48% of global trade, and is home to about 3 billion people. In 1998, a moratorium was enforced on accepting new members, and it was extended indefinitely in 2010. The countries that are interested in joining include India, Cambodia, Columbia, Costa Rica, Macao, Mongolia, Pakistan, Panama, Sri-Lanka and Ecuador. Next year Thailand takes over the chairmanship from New Zealand.