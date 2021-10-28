‘Ambitious task’: Health minister weighs in on Russia’s longevity rate amid pandemic

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Raising Russia’s life expectancy to 75 years by 2025 is now a "very ambitious task" due to the pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin set the national development goals. The first of which is the preservation of the population, people’s health and well-being. The key indicator is the increase in the life expectancy. It should increase to 75 years by 2025, and [to] 78 by 2030. Given the current situation, this is a very ambitious task, since it’s a must to overcome today’s crisis and achieve a sustainable path of development," Murashko said at the Eighth Congress of the National Medical Chamber Union of the Medical Community.

The minister stressed the importance of professionalism and the disciplinary standards of doctors under the current circumstances.