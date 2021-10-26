Russian government allocates over $807 mln to support healthcare system — PM

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Cabinet has allocated over 56 bln rubles ($807 mln) to support the domestic healthcare system; funds are intended in the first instance to help patients with the coronavirus infection, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"There is a need to use the reserve and capabilities of our healthcare system. The government has further allocated over 56 bln rubles to support it; documents required to this end were signed," the Prime Minister said.

"Funds will flow to regions in the first instance for provision of medical aid to COVID patients and citizens with suspected infection; people will continue receiving treatment free of charge under the compulsory medical insurance policies in all constituencies of the Russian Federation," Mishustin noted.