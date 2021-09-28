Russian regions report growing COVID-19 incidence, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The crisis center records a steady increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in a number of Russian regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, the crisis center reports a consistent surge [of COVID-19 cases] in a number of regions," Peskov stated.

At the same time, as the Kremlin spokesman clarified, each Russian region is empowered to monitor the local situation on its own and make decisions on a case-by-case basis. In such a way, Peskov commented on a statement made by Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals District Vladimir Yakushev, who earlier said that a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the region "was underway."

Since the start of the pandemic, some 232.4 mln COVID-19 cases have been registered across the world, while more than 4.7 mln people have died due to the infection. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has reported as many as 7,464,708 COVID-19 cases, some 6,635,485 recoveries and 205,531 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.