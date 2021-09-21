Traditional views subjected to scorn and discrimination in the West — Russian official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Imposing alien values on countries may exacerbate rifts throughout the world and spark hostility among nations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.

He stressed that "under the guise of hypocritical slogans of the struggle for equality blatant discrimination against those who hold traditional views is being engineered in the West."

"Just look at the systematic undermining of normal gender relations, for instance, where a father and mother are renamed parent number 1 and parent number 2 or children are allowed to choose their gender. In some places, it has gone as far as legalizing marriages with animals," Patrushev pointed out.

He doubted that "countries with rich centuries-old traditions would want to have anything in common with such values."

"Thrusting such alien norms on to society would further divide the world along the lines of us-against-them and create a pretext for provoking enmity among states, polarizing societies where such stereotypes would be artificially imposed," Patrushev concluded.