Kremlin spokesman says he is not aware of Russia’s plans to approve foreign COVID vaccines

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow has no information about the possibility of Russia approving foreign COVID-19 vaccines, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"AstraZeneca has not reached Russia yet, and I have no information about this," he said when asked whether this jab and other vaccines might appear in Russia. "I am not aware of this, it would be better to address this question to the government headquarters," the spokesman added.

It was reported on Monday that the Russian Health Ministry had approved clinical trials of the combination of Russia’s Sputnik Light jab and the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the UK and Sweden. The goal of the trials is to study the safety and effectiveness of this combination to prevent COVID-19 among adults.

In May, the Russian Health Ministry failed to approve the research of the combination of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, citing the lack of certain documents and information required to estimate the ethical and clinical aspects of the trials and to consider the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines under consideration.