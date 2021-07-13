Over 28 mln people in Russia inoculated against coronavirus, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The rates of inoculation against the coronavirus infection differ in Russian regions, in all, over 28.6 mln Russians have been inoculated by now, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Yelena Yezhlova said on Tuesday.

"By now, more than 28.6 mln people have been vaccinated, but the rates are different in the regions, we have both outsiders and leaders," she said at a forum on national health.

According to the official, without developing herd immunity, "nothing is possible" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mass vaccination of the adult population over the age of 18 was launched in the Russian regions on January 18. To date, four vaccines have been certified in Russia - Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light.