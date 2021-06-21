Russia to invest $6.8 mln in environmental monitoring system — Deputy PM

KRASNOYARSK, June 21. /TASS/. Budget funding of activities for development of the environmental monitoring system in Russia will total 500 mln rubles ($6.8 mln) in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoriya Abramchenko told reporters on Monday.

"In particular, funding for this year amounts to 500 mln rubles," the official said. The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Use is the budget holder, she said. Each region will set up its own monitoring system, Abramchenko noted.

The state information system dealing with online monitoring of the air, soil and water environmental situation will be created by 2024, the official said earlier.