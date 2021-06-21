Kremlin acknowledges difficult coronavirus situation in Russia — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin acknowledges the difficult situation with the spread of coronavirus across Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The situation is difficult, the tendencies are more bad than good for now," Peskov stressed. According to him, "revaccination will be and is inevitable - not only vaccination, but also revaccination - for those who want to protect themselves, protect their loved ones, and for those who must protect everybody around them," he noted.

"Of course, President [Vladimir Putin] constantly receives reports about the coronavirus situation from the government [anti-coronavirus] crisis center, and from the heads of the regions," the spokesman said. "Of course, he receives reports about the vaccination figures, and of course the president also receives reports and explanations about the nuances of that," he went on to say.

He stressed that the president "is rather exacting as to having qualified and really scientific information, that is why he uses different sources, but of course backed by the scientists".

When asked whether the issue of plans for revaccination had been discussed with President Putin, Peskov said that "the president’s position on revaccination is not important in this case".

"The main thing is what is said by the producers of the vaccines, developers of the vaccines and medics, who have access to big data on vaccinated people and the situation with antibodies," he stressed, adding that each person has a different situation in respect to antibodies.