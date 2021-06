KRASNOYARSK, June 21. /TASS/. A state information system to monitor the ecological situation across the country will be created in Russia by 2024, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told reporters in Krasnoyarsk.

"We are establishing a state information system which will monitor the ecological situation online. [It will monitor] air, ground and water. We will create this system by 2024," she said.