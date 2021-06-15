Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops to 1.26 — TASS analysis

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia fell to 1.26 on Tuesday, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The coronavirus reproduction rate stands below 1 in one of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate is 0.99 in the Samara region, 1 in the Rostov region, 1.02 in the Irkutsk region and St. Petersburg, 1.09 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 1.14 in the Voronezh and Krasnoyarsk regions, 1.23 in the Sverdlovsk region (the highest level since May 31), 1.26 in the Moscow region (the highest level since March 17) and 1.46 in Moscow.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.