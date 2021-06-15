Over 2.5 mln people in Kazakhstan get first coronavirus vaccine dose

NUR-SULTAN, June 15. /TASS/. Over 2.5 mln people in Kazakhstan have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, the country’s Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"About four million vaccine doses have been administered so far. As many as 2,547,363 people, that is, 25.7% of those subject to vaccination, have received the first dose. A total of 1,435,334 people have been fully vaccinated," he said.

A vaccination campaign involving the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. The distribution of domestically made Sputnik V vaccines began in the country in late February. Kazakhstan began to use its own coronavirus vaccine, QazVaz, on April 26. The country also purchased one mln doses of Hayat-Vax produced by China’s Sinopharm in late April. The first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in Kazakhstan in early June.

Kazakhstan has so far recorded 402,996 coronavirus cases, 378,707 recoveries, and 4,180 deaths.