Over three mln doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine produced in 2021

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Over three mln doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine were produced in Russia this year, head of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" Rinat Maksyutov said on Friday.

"Currently, vaccine production has reached over three mln doses this year," he said during a parliamentary hearing dedicated to Russia’s healthcare legislation.

Maksyutov noted that in order to correctly estimate the post-vaccination immunity after EpiVacCorona, special antibodies tests for peptide vaccines should be used.

EpiVacCorona is a single-dose synthetic peptide vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. It became the second vaccine against the coronavirus infection certified in Russia. The jab was registered on October 14, 2020.

Currently, four anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology, and CoviVac vaccine by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center. Vaccines Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-component, Sputnik Light is a one-component vaccine.