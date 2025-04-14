US dollar falls to 82 rubles on interbank market, first time since March 19

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The US dollar exchange rate on the Russian interbank market dropped to 82 rubles for the first time since March 19, 2025, according to data from the Finam trading platform.

As of 11:01 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar had declined by 0.57%, reaching 82.75 rubles. By 11:20 a.m., the downward trend accelerated, with the dollar trading at 82 rubles, marking a 1.47% decrease.

During the same period, the euro was gaining ground on the Russian interbank market, rising by 0.24% to 94.62 rubles, according to trading data.