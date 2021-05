PARIS, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in France is checking reports about the apprehension of "four Russian nationals," the embassy spokesman Sergey Parinov told TASS Wednesday.

"The embassy is checking media reports about the apprehension of four ‘Russian nationals.’ Russian Consulate General in Strasbourg has sent an official request to the police prefecture," the diplomat said. "There has been no response so far.".