Moscow reports 3,818 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,818 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since January 17. In total, 1,131,235 people in the Russian capital have been infected so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.34%. Moscow confirmed 2,787 new cases a day earlier.

Sixty COVID-19 patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities reaching 19,128.

Meanwhile, 2,943 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,020,683 people have recovered by now.

Currently, 91,424 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.