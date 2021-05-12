Producer expects Sputnik Light vaccine to be released for public distribution in one month

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. The R-Pharm group of companies, which produces Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, expects that the medication will be released for public distribution in a month, R-Pharm Director General Vasily Ignatyev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Pharmaceutical Forum on Wednesday.

"The Health Ministry registered Sputnik Light about ten days ago. A medication is usually released for public distribution within a month following its registration," he said in response to a TASS question.

Sputnik Light, an adenovirus-based vector jab, was registered in Russia on May 6. It consists of the first dose of Sputnik V, the world’s first coronavirus vaccine approved in August 2020. According to recent data, Sputnik V’s effectiveness stands at 97.6%, the highest level in the world.