Russia going through ‘soft decrease’ in Covid infection — WHO

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is registering "soft decrease" in the COVID-19 infection rate in Russia but not in all regions, WHO envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Tuesday in an interview with Russian TV.

"We are on a plateau or witnessing a soft decrease in Russia but not everywhere," she noted.

Vujnovic underlined that countries need to speed up the coronavirus vaccination campaigns. "We all need to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Health authorities should deal with the assessment of the inoculation rates in the country. I’d like the rates to be higher," she added.

Moreover, the WHO representative also believes that the so-called Covid passports will worsen inequality in the world. "Introducing vaccination passports would lead to greater inequality. Let’s not forget that a huge number of countries and people cannot get vaccinated, they just don’t have the shots," she said.

According to the latest statistics, more than 148 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 3,100,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 4,779,425 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,402,678 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 108,980 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.