Brazilian regulator to consider imports of Sputnik V on April 26

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24. /TASS/. On April 26, Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will consider the possibility of importing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at the request of several states in the country, according to the regulator's website.

It was specified that the extraordinary meeting is scheduled for 18:00 local time (00:00 April 27 Moscow time). The Brazilian regulator explained the delays in considering the application for registration of Sputnik V by the lack of a complete set of documents for the drug.

It was reported in January that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica have agreed to supply 10 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Brazil. According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the fund and Uniao Quimica will be able to supply 150 mln doses of vaccine to Brazil in 2021.

Russia was the first in the world to register coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020, called Sputnik V. The drug was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.