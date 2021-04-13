Moscow records 1,782 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 1,782 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases has reached 1,051,931. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.18%. As many as 1,833 cases were confirmed on Monday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 58 to 17,360 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,694 to 963,086.

There are currently 71,485 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.