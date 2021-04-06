Russia sets up 5,000 Covid vaccination stations

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus vaccination stations opened in Russia stands at 5,000, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday at a meeting of the coordination council set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, 5,000 vaccination points have been set up in the regions already. More than 1,360 mobile [vaccination] points are already working as well <…>. We are also engaging medical students in the inoculation campaign."

According to the latest statistics, more than 131.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.8 million deaths have been reported. To date, 4,597,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,220,035 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 101,106 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.