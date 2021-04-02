Russia’s Deputy PM does not rule out seasonal growth in COVID-19 rates in April-May

"Specialists warn that the novel coronavirus infection will be seasonal. It is not ruled out that there may be some fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases. Stabilization may be followed by certain growth," Golikova said following a meeting of the committee for the national projects Health Service and Demography.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova does not rule out seasonal growth in COVID-19 rates in April and May.

She stressed that vaccination against the coronavirus was a pre-requisite for a stable situation.

"I would like to call upon our people to think well and to undergo vaccination, because it is important for preserving your health, the health of your close relatives and colleagues you work with side by side. It is very important to continue to take precautions after the vaccination to let as many people as possible be vaccinated. Then we will achieve herd immunity, which will be crucial to lifting restrictions in the near future.

Russia’s mass vaccination of the adult population over 18 years of age began on January 18.