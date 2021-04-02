Armenian defense ministry awards Russian specialists for help in combating Covid pandemic

YEREVAN, April 2. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan has awarded defense ministry medals to specialists of the Russia radiation, chemical and biological protection forces for their assistance in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Friday.

"By an Armenian defense minister’s order, a number of specialists of the 48th Research Center of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces were awarded with the Armenian defense ministry medals for high professionalism they demonstrated during anti-epidemic campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Armenian army, diligent service and merits in the area of military medical cooperation," it said.