Moscow’s Covid situation stable but seniors get ill more often, says mayor

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is stable but senior citizens are falling ill more often now, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.
"We have reached a high level of immunization of people, it was gradual and steady, and we had the vaccination campaign on top of that. The situation is indeed stable today. We see that the share of infections has grown higher among seniors," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.
The mayor pointed out that that more older coronavirus patients now require hospitalization, while the majority of them don’t have any contraindications to get inoculated. "It would be their rescue," the mayor concluded.
Earlier, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova noted that pensioners wishing to get COVID-19 shots will be fully catered for.
The oldest Moscow resident to receive a coronavirus shot is aged 104, 50% of more than 700,000 vaccinated people are residents aged over 60.