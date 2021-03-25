Moscow’s Covid situation stable but seniors get ill more often, says mayor

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is stable but senior citizens are falling ill more often now, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"We have reached a high level of immunization of people, it was gradual and steady, and we had the vaccination campaign on top of that. The situation is indeed stable today. We see that the share of infections has grown higher among seniors," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.