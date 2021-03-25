Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia recorded 9,221 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,492,692, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Sakhalin and Magadan Regions (0.05%), the Republic of Adygea and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,787 new coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 804 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 540 in the Moscow Region, 331 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 237 in the Rostov Region and 211 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 286,799 people are ill in Russia.