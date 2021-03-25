Three Russian COVID-19 vaccines have same efficacy, says ministry

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. All three Russian coronavirus vaccine which have been authorized have the same efficacy, there is no need to wait for a particular jab, Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Pavel Pugachev said Thursday.

"All three vaccines have the same efficacy, that’s why there is no use in waiting for anyone to wait for a certain vaccine. You can go ahead and get vaccinated with any of these three shots," he noted.

Russia currently has registered three coronavirus vaccines: the Gamaleya Center’s Sputnik V, the Vektor Center’s EpiVacCorona and the Chumakov Center’s CoviVac.