Vaccine Sputnik V cannot be forged thanks to special markings, operator says

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The markings of Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V rule out the risk of forgeries, the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, which is the operator of the Russian system product labeling system Honest Mark, has said.

"Digital marking makes it impossible to forge Sputnik V. All doses of the vaccine Sputnik V carry digital labels that guarantee the product is tracked from the production line to each individual health service outlet. The vaccine’s origin and status can be checked at any point on the way," the center said.