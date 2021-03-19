Vaccine Sputnik V cannot be forged thanks to special markings, operator says

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The markings of Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V rule out the risk of forgeries, the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, which is the operator of the Russian system product labeling system Honest Mark, has said.
"Digital marking makes it impossible to forge Sputnik V. All doses of the vaccine Sputnik V carry digital labels that guarantee the product is tracked from the production line to each individual health service outlet. The vaccine’s origin and status can be checked at any point on the way," the center said.
"A unique Data Matrix code is applied to the valve of each pack. Strict control of all movements of each batch and pack of drugs is guaranteed. Moreover, the information available from the system Honest Mark allows for forecasting and monitoring the availability of vaccine sets, which is crucial for the beginning of vaccination at each outpatient clinic or other health service outlet. Similar rules exist for other vaccines for the prevention of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19," the press-service said.
Russia has been introducing step-by-step marking of different categories of products for some time. The system’s operator is the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, created on the basis of public-private partnership. The marking of all medical drugs has been mandatory since July 1, 2020.