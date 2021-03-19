Over 180 foreign military attaches had Sputnik V COVID-19 shots in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. More than 180 foreign attaches from 34 countries around the world have received their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shots in the Russian Defense Ministry’s treatment and diagnostics center, the agency told reporters Friday.

"183 foreign military attaches from 34 countries of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States - TASS), Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America voluntarily participated in the novel coronavirus vaccination campaign with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine," the ministry stressed.

According to the defense agency, those who did not previously contract COVID-19 and did not have any contraindications were cleared to get the jab.