Nearly half of Russians ready to start using domestic operating system — poll

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Nearly half of Russian PC users (49%) say they are ready to start using a domestic operating system, should it be created, as follows from an opinion poll by the public opinion research center VTsIOM, uploaded to the pollster’s website on Tuesday.

"Should a domestic operating system be created in Russia, 49% of users will be ready to use it," the pollster says. As follows from the survey, 57% of the respondents welcome plans for creating a Russian operating system, while 45% feel greater trust towards domestic computer software in contrast to foreign counterparts.

The respondents’ main reasons for changing the operating system are patriotism and wish to support domestic producers (29%), the opinion that a domestic product has better quality (13%) and the wish to test a product from Russian programmers (10%). Another 9% said that a domestic operating system is more credible.

One-third of the questioned (33%) will avoid changing the operating system. In the age group of 18-24 the share of such PC users is greater (55%). The current operating system meets the expectations of 21 percent and 18 percent said they would not like to change anything, 16 percent argue that Russian software is unreliable and 12 percent think it is incompatible with other programs.

The VTsIOM Sputnik opinion poll on creating a domestic operating system was held on March 4, 2021. An audience of 1,600 Russian men and women aged over 18 was interviewed. The margin of error is no greater than 2.5% with a 95% probability.